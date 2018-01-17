Who is Nick Kyrgios' girlfriend? Meet Ajla Tomljanović.

On Monday night, after a convincing win against world No.98 Rogerio Dutra Silva in the very first round of the Australian Open, Nick Kyrgios sidled over to give his post-match interview on court.

Of the many questions thrown his way, one touched on the preparation that comes in the week before a big grand slam.

“I had a pretty hectic week, it’s been good, I had my girlfriend’s company in the room so it’s been alright,” the world No. 17 said, a sly grin emerging the moment he realised the suggestion that came with his comment.

Predictably, the crowd cheered.

So who is Kyrgios’ girlfriend in question? Among the news of his sporting prowess and occasional bratty tendencies, little is known of his inner social circle.

Twenty-four-year-old Croatian-born Ajla Tomljanović has been with the Australian tennis star for the last two or so years.

Born and raised in Zagreb, Tomljanović is a professional tennis player herself, having first picked up a racket at the age of seven.

In 2014, it was announced that Tomljanović would take Australian citizenship and begin competing for Australia at the 2014 US Open. Just weeks before last Christmas, she underwent a citizenship test in her home city of Brisbane.

“I did the ceremony in Brisbane, actually, after I played, so that’s why it still said Croatia,” Tomljanovic recently told News Corp.

“It was actually so cool. I didn’t really know what it was going to be like and I had to pledge and everything. It was a cool experience.”

Currently, she is ranked number five in Australia and number 136 in the Women’s Tennis Association worldwide rankings, bowing out of the first round of the Australian Open in straight sets, losing to former French Open finalist Lucie Safarova.