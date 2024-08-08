Content warning: This story includes allegations of sexual assault and child grooming.



If you have a child who spends time on YouTube, it's likely they're a fan of MrBeast and his videos. With a whopping 308 million subscribers, MrBeast is the most followed channel on the streaming platform.

Best known for massive giveaway videos like 'I Built 100 Houses and Gave Them Away!' and clicky stunt videos like 'I Spent 7 Days Buried Alive', the content creator has legions of fans across the world.

But more recently, MrBeast and his team have found themselves at the centre of several controversies, ranging from accusations that he fakes his videos, to very serious allegations that a now-former MrBeast employee, Ava Kris Tyson, was sending inappropriate messages to minors.

Ahead, we unpack the controversies and allegations. But let's start at the beginning.

Who is MrBeast?

MrBeast, real name Jimmy Donaldson, is a 26-year-old content creator who began posting YouTube videos in 2012, when he was just 13 years old.

By 2017, Donaldson's content was gaining traction, and as his channel grew, Donaldson began employing his friends to help him produce videos.

As the channel has grown, so has the content. Over the years, MrBeast videos have become more ambitious and extreme, as he and the team attempted to outdo themselves in the race to become the most followed channel on YouTube. One notable example of this was the video '$456,000 Squid Game in Real Life!', which racked up 642 million views — his most-watched video to date.

In 2024, MrBeast reportedly employs around 250 people. And like any influencer with a giant platform, the brand has moved far beyond video content on YouTube. In 2022, MrBeast founded and launched Feastables, a snack food line that promises "delicious snacks with ingredients you can trust", which is available in Australia. In the US, he also launched a virtual fast-food restaurant called MrBeast Burger, but later sued the chain for selling "revolting" and sometimes "inedible" food that was tarnishing his reputation.