The rise of Moo Deng has nothing to do with her cuteness.

There's a new influencer clogging up our feeds — and she's the short, squat, permanently moist icon the world needs right now.

She's a certified It Girl.

She's the people's princess.

She's Moo Deng, the baby pygmy hippo from Thailand's Khao Kheow Open Zoo who has claimed the entire internet as her kingdom. For those unawares, 'Moo Deng' actually translates to 'bouncy pork', per the New York Times.

But you already knew that, right? Because approximately the entire world is in love with this chaotic baby, who's made us believe that maybe, just maybe, we… do deserve good things?

TikTok/bestofmoodeng

Who is Moo Deng, the hippo influencer?

Moo Deng's journey to stardom was no accident. Atthapon Nundee, her zookeeper at Khao Kheow Open Zoo, told The Guardian, "The moment I saw Moo Deng born, I set a goal to make her famous, but I never expected it would spread abroad.

"I thought she could be famous in Thailand but not internationally."