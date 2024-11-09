The Aussie sex worker women are obsessed with.

"You guys," grins the mischievous face of a tousle-haired blonde woman from a video at the top of my For You Page on TikTok. "Last night was... interesting."

By now I've come to learn that those words do not disappoint, not from this creator.

This time, her gossip is about two clients — brothers, she thinks — who booked her for sex over two hours the previous night. They were hot, she had a great time, but — plot twist — there was tension between the brothers, and when she got up to have a shower, she heard them get into an argument.

I'm deeply invested now — as are the thousands of comments rolling in.

Queensland woman Kayla Jade — who goes by the user name @blueeyedkaylajade and describes herself as a 'full service sex-worker' exploded onto the platform about six months ago when she started filming confessional videos spilling the tea on her various escapades: everything from what goes down with her clients in and out of the bedroom, the weirdest sex requests she's ever received, and how much money she made on a given job, with bonus ASMR money-counting.

"It's kind of wild how much traction my videos are getting," she explains over the phone when I ask how she feels about all the attention. "It's just been really natural for me to talk about the work I'm doing, but it's been so lovely to get this kind of cult following — like, I've found my girls, it's like FaceTiming a friend!"

The 29-year-old says she began doing adult content online for the past three years, but only transitioned into full-service sex work over the past 12 months.