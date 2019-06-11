'Worrying signs.' The sociopathic tendencies that defined the Bourke St killer from childhood.

On January 20, 2017, James Gargasoulas screeched his way through the CBD of Melbourne.

He drove as fast as he could, driving into every person he saw.

He was calm.

He was expressionless.

He even had a cigarette in his mouth.

He looked to passersby like he was merely out on his Sunday drive.

But he wasn’t.

He was mowing down pedestrians and killing them – he murdered six innocent victims including a three-month-old baby and a 10-year-old girl.

27 others were injured.

But for Gargasoulas, this act of mass murder was not his first crime. He had an extensive rap sheet, a history of drug abuse, and known mental instability.

In the years since the Bourke Street attack, the question remains: why was he still on the streets?

Most of the evidence used in the case against Gargasoulas hasn’t been seen by the public before, but last night Four Corners gave us an insight into the man behind the horrific crime.