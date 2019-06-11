'Worrying signs.' The sociopathic tendencies that defined the Bourke St killer from childhood.

On January 20, 2017, James Gargasoulas screeched his way through the CBD of Melbourne.
He drove as fast as he could, driving into every person he saw.
He was calm.
He was expressionless.
He even had a cigarette in his mouth.
He looked to passersby like he was merely out on his Sunday drive.
But he wasn’t.
He was mowing down pedestrians and killing them – he murdered six innocent victims including a three-month-old baby and a 10-year-old girl.
27 others were injured.
Watch a snippet of the Four Corners investigation here. Post continues after video.
But for Gargasoulas, this act of mass murder was not his first crime. He had an extensive rap sheet, a history of drug abuse, and known mental instability.
In the years since the Bourke Street attack, the question remains: why was he still on the streets?
Most of the evidence used in the case against Gargasoulas hasn’t been seen by the public before, but last night Four Corners gave us an insight into the man behind the horrific crime.
Top Comments
How was a man with a rap sheet as long as Gargasoulas not already sitting in a prison cell?
Well maybe we could start with how can a man as violent as his father not be sitting in a jail cell?
It's plain to see that the signs were there. Why nobody did anything sooner is beyond me but it seems that so many washed their hands of the problem which only caused it to escalate.
The thing that keeps me up at night about these sorts of incidents is that whenever there is a case this horrific, the person hasn't gone from zero to mass murder in an instant. They always have long and illustrious criminal histories. The man who raped and murdered Jill Meagher for example, had been convicted of raping (I think) 22 separate women before he moved on to Jill.
Same thing with this guy. He had a long criminal history and the judiciary had many many occasions to put him away. And as you said, his father also seems like a disgusting piece of work who should equally have seen jail time.
I guess the only thing you can take from this is that hopefully this ridiculous business of civilians deciding who can get bail should be changed and should be done by a professional who listens to the advice of the police.