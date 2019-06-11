Celeb in 5: Tuesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. After A Star Is Born, Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk’s relationship completely changed.

When Bradley Cooper was filming his award-winning film A Star Is Born with Lady Gaga in 2018, his life at home was unravelling.

Speaking to People, a source explained that the shooting of the film was when issues began for the 44-year-old actor and the 33-year-old model.

“Bradley was emotionally absent during the long time filming A Star Is Born,” a source told People. “They tried to save the relationship but it had changed.”

The Oscar nominated actor and his supermodel girlfriend met in 2015, and have kept their relationship largely out of the spotlight.

“I have a lot of friends who share a lot of their personal life on Instagram or social media, very publicly. I admire it and I think it’s great – but I think it’s all about personal choice,” Irina Shayk told Glamour UK in February.

The couple share a two-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine.

2. MAFS Michael just shaved off all his hair and Martha is now “obsessed” with him.

Married at First Sight’s Michael Brunelli has cut off every last inch of his very long trademark hair.

His girlfriend, 31-year-old Martha Kalifatidis, chopped the hair off on Channel 9’s Gold Telethon Appeal on Monday, unveiling a very bald scalp.

The 27-year-old was raising money for the Sydney Children’s Hospital Foundation, and admitted to not having shaved his head in almost ten years.