"Reality check: Anybody with a body can do yoga."

I signed up at a local gym wanting to get in better shape and lose weight, you know how it goes.
They had recommended that I start with a yoga class. I had wanted to try yoga for years but I was too embarrassed of my body. I didn’t want anyone else seeing my big butt bent over and in the air or boobs trying to escape my shirt.
I would do a YouTube video class at home sometimes but half way through I would end up sitting on the couch just watching. I told myself, I’m paying for the gym membership I better use it so I put my yoga/pyjama pants on (you know the ones that are now grey but used to be black like a decade ago) and an oversized shirt.
I had envisioned that everyone in the class would look like that ideal yogi but it turns out there were people of all shapes and sizes. Still feeling embarrassed and the largest one in the class I parked myself on a mat in the back of the room.
My teacher was so warm and welcoming, I started to relax a little bit. The class was challenging but the teacher gave lots of modifications to the pose so I still felt like I was able to do the pose and not just give up.