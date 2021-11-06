The Hills' Whitney Port is expecting her second child. It's "likely another unhealthy pregnancy".

This post deals with miscarriage and may be triggering for some readers.

Whitney Port has shared some bittersweet news.

This week, The Hills star announced in a YouTube video that she's pregnant, expecting her second child with her husband Tim Rosenman. However, during the clip, Port, 36, explained that it's "likely another unhealthy pregnancy", following two miscarriages and a chemical pregnancy.

"I'm currently seven weeks pregnant, which is supposed to be obviously really exciting, and it has been up until yesterday," she began.

"I have been going to the doctor and monitoring it, because of my history with miscarriages. I've had two miscarriages and a chemical pregnancy. And everything was looking good up until yesterday."

Video via MTV.

The reality star explained that during her recent ultrasound, her doctor found that "whatever was happening in there was not where it was supposed to be, given the week that I'm at."

"He said that he was pessimistic about this pregnancy, and he told me to get blood drawn. So, I will get blood results back today and see if numbers are going up or going down," she said.

"He thinks they'll likely be going down. And he is having me come in for another ultrasound on Monday.

"But the moral of the story is, this is likely another unhealthy pregnancy."

Whitney Port and her husband Tim Rosenman. Image: YouTube.