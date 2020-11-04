The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Thursday November 5.

Joe Biden wins key battlegrounds Wisconsin and Michigan as voting continues and Trump demands recount.

President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign has already said it will “immediately” call for a recount in Wisconsin, with confirmation this morning Biden has successfully 'flipped' the state in the United States presidential election.

CNN is now also predicting Biden has reclaimed another "blue wall" state President Trump won on 2016, in Michigan.

CNN PROJECTION: Joe Biden wins Michigan, reclaiming another "blue wall" state President Trump won in 2016 and narrowing Trump's path to 270 electoral votes https://t.co/ahAuTVs5kN #CNNElection pic.twitter.com/INkHwki02Z — CNN (@CNN) November 4, 2020

In a speech at 8am AEST, Biden declared, "After a long night of counting, it is clear that we are winning enough states to reach 270 electoral votes needed to to win the presidency."

"I am not here to declare that we have won, but I am here to report that when the count is finished we believe we will be the winners."

But Trump's camp has made it clear they won't be taking the votes at face value, and will be taking the results to court. Donald Trump’s campaign has this morning filed a lawsuit to halt the counting of ballots in the swing state of Michigan where Biden is narrowly ahead claiming they hadn't been provided "meaningful access to observe the opening of ballots".