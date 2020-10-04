What You Need To Know: The 'Super-Spreader' event behind the White House COVID-19 cluster.

Mamamia’s What You Need To Know series breaks down the big news stories for you in easy-to-understand terms. We’re not ‘dumbing it down’, we’re just providing the context that can so often be lost in today’s fast-moving and never-ending news cycle. Today, we break down the White House COVID-19 cluster.

The West Wing of the White House is now a COVID-19 hotspot.

With the benefit of hindsight, there's one event that is being considered the likely 'super-spreader' of the deadly disease.

On Saturday, September 26, 150 guests gathered at the White House Rose Garden. They sat tightly packed in the crowd, as President Donald Trump formally announced his Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

Seven days later, seven people who attended this event have now tested positive to COVID-19, including the President himself and the First Lady, Melania Trump.

Photos show that few guests were wearing masks at the time and almost all ignored social distancing recommendations by the World Health Organisation.

Although all guests had tested negative for the coronavirus prior to attending, the event is now under scrutiny. As The New York Times reports, the virus takes several days to be detected in a test after the initial infection, leaving the likely possibility that a contagious guest was unknowingly in attendance.

Guests at the White House on September 26 ignored social distancing recommendations. Now, six in the first few rows have tested positive to COVID-19. Image: Getty.

Here's how the White House cluster has unfolded.

Tuesday, September 29.

Following the Saturday event, President Trump and members of his team flew to Cleveland for the presidential debate with Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Before the debate, they had several "closed-door preparation sessions", according to The New York Times.

Organisers required everyone in attendance to be tested in advance and found negative. There were also guidelines on social distancing, hand sanitising, temperature checks and masking.