Woolworths is closing 30 BIG W stores around Australia as shoppers move online.

Woolworths will close about underperforming 30 BIG W stores and two distribution centres over the next three years after increasing numbers of shoppers took their business online.

The supermarket giant, which said on Monday it will take a $370 million hit related to the closures in its full-year results, wouldn’t say which stores would close or how many jobs would go.

A warehouse in Monarto, SA, will close in the 2021 financial year, with one in Warwick, Queensland, to follow two years later.

Woolworths is still negotiating with landlords but said on Monday the closures will cost $270 million including redundancy payments.

Chief executive Brad Banducci said Woolworths would try to offer alternative employment for affected staff, but said decisions would be made on a case-by-base basis.

“We are committed to doing the right thing by our team,” Mr Banducci said.