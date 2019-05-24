Got spare nappies? Give them to The Nappy Collective May drive.

Buying nappies is one of the most frustrating costs of being a parent of a baby. Packs of nappies cost a small fortune, even when you buy them in bulk, and literally all the baby does is ‘waste’ them – pun intended.
The other annoying thing that can happen with nappies is that you stockpile them so that you never have to do a midnight nappy dash, and then you discover that literally overnight, your baby has grown, and no longer fits into the size you bought.
But there’s something really special you can do with those nappies – apart from taking one and putting it in your baby’s Memory Chest ready to for display at their 21st birthday party.
You can donate them to a mum in need.
Thanks to the work of the dedicated team at The Nappy Collective, your surplus nappies could be distributed to mothers in desperate need of them – many of whom are the victims of domestic violence.
The NC distributes nappies to women’s refuges, and a number of other organisations that support women in physical or financial crisis, such as Barnardos Australia and Good Shepherd.
More than two million nappies have been distributed via the nationwide program since The NC began in 2013, benefitting mothers who have fled abusive relationships, mothers financially struggling to meet the physical needs of their baby, and other mothers experiencing hardship.
Catie Gett, owner of The Staple Store, was the first ever drop off point for nappy collection and has been a yearly supporter ever since. Her compassion for, and understanding of issues facing, women in need led to her passion to help them.
“Domestic violence is rife in our community, even if we don’t always see it,” Gett says.
“So, many of us don’t realise how many women are in crisis situations and need our help. The mums are fleeing their homes, often with just the clothes on their backs and their children. They aren’t taking bags of nappies with them.”
Top Comments
I didn't even know this existed. I just donated a box this morning to my children's childcare centre for use there, or to give to a mum in need.
This is great timing as my youngest is just now out of daytime nappies! I will definitely be donating.