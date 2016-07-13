It’s been a year since Queensland teenager Tiffany Taylor vanished and 11 months since a 60-year-old man was charged with her murder.

But without any sign of her remains, the 16-year-old’s family are still struggling to find any semblance of closure.

Described by her sister as a “lovely”, “friendly” girl, Tiffany was about 20 weeks pregnant to her boyfriend of four years when she disappeared on July 12, 2015.

The Waterford West motel where she was living with the 41-year-old was the last place she was seen alive.

Rodney Wayne Williams and Tiffany Taylor. Images: Queensland Police.

Police allege that just prior to midday she climbed into a Hyundai Excel sedan with bush mechanic Rodney Wayne Williams, whom she had met online and agreed to have sex with in exchange for $500.

It is believed they travelled about 15 kilometres to an industrial estate at Larapinta, then a further 40 kilometres to the Brisbane Valley.

Tiffany's mobile phone was disposed of at some point during this journey.

Williams was arrested on August and charged with murdering the teenager, but despite a subsequent search based on information he'd provided, no body was never found.

SES search for body of 16yo Tiffany Taylor. Pregnant teenager went missing 5wks ago. 60yo charged w/ murder #TenNews pic.twitter.com/fbwW0KHecO — Kristina Costalos (@kcostalos) August 22, 2015

Yesterday, Tiffany's sister Chloe posted on a Facebook page dedicated to finding the teenager, saying the one-year anniversary of the 16-year-old's disappearance was the "worst day" of her life.

"Today my baby sister, my blood my 'other half' has been 'missing' for a year and then police still choose to feed, clothe, an entertain the criminal they claim they have for tiffanys [sic] 'murder'," she wrote.

"Little does everyone know, neither me or my mum know what the police are claiming he did or know any of the 'facts' they have regarding tiffany being missing."

Chloe also hit back at the media for "being heartless and inconsiderate" by referring to her sister as a "body".

“How does the world know she’s ‘dead’?" she wrote.

"The police say they have enough ‘evidence’ but no one knows what the evidence is.”

At the time of her disappearance, Tiffany's sister Chloe said her sister was not in school as she was working hard to provide for her future child.

"She is a young girl after a little bit of attention from the wrong people," she said in a media conference.

"She knew what she was doing, she knew what she was getting into

"She is passionate about getting somewhere in life," Chloe continued. "She's a good girl. She was just doing to support her young family."

Rodney Wayne Williams is next due to front court on August 24.