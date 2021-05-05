Everything you need to know before you watch Netflix's new true crime doco, The Sons of Sam.

There are few serial killers who have a name as memorable as David Berkowitz.

Known by many as the 'Son of Sam', the serial killer terrorised New York City between July 1976 and July 1977 as he carried out eight different shootings, killing six and injuring an additional eight.

During that 12-month period, the serial killer primarily targeted young women with long, dark hair, leading hundreds of New York City women to purchase wigs or brightly coloured hair dye.

As the murders gripped the attention of both the public and the media in New York City, the case quickly gained notoriety worldwide.

The media frenzy surrounding the serial killer first intensified when Berkowitz wrote a series of letters to the New York Police Department.

In one letter, which was found near the bodies of Alexander Esau, a 20-year-old tow truck operator, and Valentina Suriani, an 18-year-old model, Berkowitz referred to himself as the 'Son of Sam'.

In the letter, addressed to NYPD Captain Joseph Borelli, Berkowitz suggested he was taking orders from his "father".

"I am deeply hurt by your calling me a wemon [sic] hater. I am not. But I am a monster. I am the 'Son of Sam.' I am a little 'brat'," he wrote.

"When father Sam gets drunk, he gets mean. He beats his family. Sometimes he ties me up to the back of the house. Other times he locks me in the garage. Sam loves to drink blood. 'Go out and kill,' commands father Sam."

While the letter was initially withheld from the public, some of its contents were later published by the media, contributing to the growing tabloid frenzy surrounding the killer who had previously been dubbed "the .44 Caliber Killer" because of his weapon of choice.

In August 1977, almost one year after the first attack, police finally had a breakthrough in the case when a parking ticket issued to a car near the scene of one of the shootings led the NYPD to Berkowitz's home.