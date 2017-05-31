Schapelle Corby shares her first big gripe about being back on Australian soil.

It’s been 13 years since Schapelle Corby has called Australia home, and now the convicted drug smuggler has shared her biggest gripe with being back on her native soil.

Sharing a photo to her recently created Instagram account on Tuesday evening, the 39-year-old posted an image of herself wearing long fuzzy socks with thongs.

A post shared by Schapellecorby (@schapelle.corby) on May 30, 2017 at 3:37am PDT

“Damn its Cold,” Corby captioned the image followed by the hashtag “#haventbeenthiscoldin13years.”

Within hours of posting, the image has received a staggering 13,500 likes and almost 1,500 comments from her 180,000 followers.

Corby created the social media account on Sunday, where she began documenting her return back to Australia.

Initially, posts shared to the account included images of her final days in Bali, the pets she had to leave behind and hiding out with sister Mercedes, but soon moved to the former beautician’s journey home to Australia, and included one post of Schapelle shrugging while watching television footage of the family eluding the media.

Listen: Mamamia Out Loud discuss the cases of Schapelle Corby and Cassie Sainsbury. Post continues…

And in recent days, the account has also begun including images of missing children William Tyrrell and Hayley Dodd, assumingly in a bid to use her platform to raise awareness around their cases.

One hashtag added to the missing person’s image read, “Don’t be distracted by trivia.”