Raygun's 'whole world changed' after she went viral. It wasn't all for the better.

Raygun?

We haven't heard that name in months.

Two months, to be exact.

Yes, it's been just two months since breaker Raygun became the victim of a predictably dichotomous internet. While half the world was hailing the Olympian as a legend, the other was waving its pitchforks and demanding an investigation into her credibility.

Watch Anna Meares praise Raygun's courage. Post continues after video.



Video via The Guardian.

Raygun — known outside break circles as Dr Rachael Gunn — went viral for her break-dancing performance at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Her unorthodox moves like the 'kangaroo hop' and the 'sprinkler' dominated our social media feeds for weeks. Some Australians relished in the attention towards one of our own. Others grimaced at the 'laughing stock' that had been seemingly made of our country.

For better or worse, Raygun was thrust into the public sphere at a global level. People were hungry for the breaker; some for her downfall, others for her company. Suddenly, the university lecturer was bumping shoulders with the likes of business magnate Sir Richard Branson — who invited her on his boat after finding her performance "plucky, courageous and fun".