Okay, but where is Melania Trump?

Melania Trump has always been elusive, but the former First Lady has been almost completely absent from former President Donald Trump's latest presidential campaign.

Back in March, Melania joined her husband at a polling place in Palm Beach, but since then, she's avoided the campaign trail altogether.

In fact, the last time she was seen in public with the former president was at their son, Barron's secondary school graduation in May.

As for Trump's campaign rallies, Melania has kept her distance. She wasn't on stage with him after his victories in the Iowa caucuses, New Hampshire primary or Super Tuesday primaries, and also missed the disastrous first debate between Trump and President Biden. Melania didn't attend the Stormy Daniels hush-money trial either

While her absence sparked speculation, prompting many to ask if Melania was planning to divorce Trump, the former model has released a statement following his attempted assassination, describing him as a "generous and caring man" who she has been with "through the best of times and worst of times".

