The age-old mystery of where disappearing socks go has just been solved.

Let's face it—losing socks is one of life's great unsolved mysteries, right up there with "where do all the bobby pins go?" You put two socks in the wash and only one makes it out.

The other? Gone without a trace. Are they sneaking off to some secret sock party? Hiding somewhere in the house, quietly mocking us as we tear through the laundry basket in a desperate hunt?

Well, one Aussie mum just cracked the case of the sock gremlins—and her discovery is equal parts hilarious and jaw-dropping. Turns out, those sneaky little sock thieves were hiding right under our noses (or rather, in our washing machines) all along.

Watch: Where do all my socks go? One Aussie mum found out. Article continues after video.



Video: TikTok/@renduh

Rachel, like many of us, had been on the hunt for her toddler's missing socks, and the answer finally revealed itself in the depths of her washing machine.

In a now-viral TikTok video, she shows us what she found: a mountain of tiny socks, wedged into the machine's hidden crevices.

"Oh… my… God," she gasped as she opened up the front panel of the machine.

"Look at all those socks – oh my God that's where they go? That's why I always lose in Emmett's freaking black socks… There must be a hundred socks in there."

Image: TikTok/@renduh