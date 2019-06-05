The audition changed everything for Susan, who quickly earned her own showbiz moniker: SuBo.

She became the most talked-about person in the UK overnight, and, thanks to YouTube, her audition clip went viral worldwide. Soon she was being asked to appear on morning shows across the globe, even landing an interview with Oprah.

Her audition clip has now amassed nearly 233 million views to date.

But even though it appeared that the ultimate fairytale was playing out before our very eyes, the reality was very different as SuBo grappled with the relentless media attention and pressure that comes with being in the spotlight.

She entered rehab centre, The Priory, after losing the Britain’s Got Talent final to dance troupe, Diversity.

The production company was accused of exploiting Susan after they stated the reason she was in rehab was because she was suffering from exhaustion.

The tabloid press latched onto the notion Susan was ‘brain damaged’ because she believed at the time she'd suffered mild learning difficulties as a result of being briefly deprived of oxygen during birth.

In 2013, Susan revealed this was a misdiagnosis, and she actually has Asperger's. "I always knew it was an unfair label," she told The Guardian, revealing that she'd been diagnosed a year earlier but kept it a secret. "Now I have a clearer understanding of what's wrong and I feel relieved and a bit more relaxed about myself."

Despite the continued pressure she felt, Susan got to work on her album, ‘I Dreamed A Dream’. It was the fastest-selling UK debut album of all-time and the best opening week for a debut artist in the US in over a decade.

She's now sold more than 25 million records worldwide and is reportedly worth $33 million. About to release her eighth album, SuBo has also been nominated for Grammys, Billboard Awards and has won a World Music Award.

Susan has sang for Queen Elizabeth II and released best-selling memoir, The Woman I Was Born To Be. Not bad for a reality TV contestant, right?