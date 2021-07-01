Chills and a twist you won't see coming: Michael Robotham's When You Are Mine will keep you up all night.

If I could give you one word of advice, it would be to not settle down with Michael Robotham's brand new thriller When You Are Mine, unless you are planning to stay up all night.

The novel combines all the ingredients essential for a page-turner - complex characters, a well-crafted world, and a long burn mystery that provides you with another piece of the puzzle with every passing chapter.

Throughout his career, Michael Robotham has established himself as one of Australia’s most successful thriller and crime fiction writers. An author who has twice won the CWA Gold Dagger award for best novel, who has written more than a dozen books, and whose work regularly tops the best-seller lists in multiple countries. In total, his combined works have sold more than 6 million copies.

In addition to this, one of Robotham's most celebrated works, his stand-alone novel The Secrets She Keeps was turned into a critically acclaimed six-part TV series by Network 10 last year and even became one of the most-watched TV shows on BBC1 in 2020.

Now, Robotham has turned his talents to penning a brand new thriller, When You Are Mine, that introduces readers to a whole new set of characters, and puts forwrad a new mystery to unravel.