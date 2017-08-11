PSA: You need to throw out your nail file. Immediately.

This morning, being a super productive employee, I was fiddling with a nail file I found in my desk drawer.

That’s when I caught a whiff of something. Something ugly. Something… putrid.

I cautiously lifted one end of the nail file to my nose. And ohmigod. A rank stench invaded my nostrils.

On a scale of one to 10 where one is roses and 10 is rotting flesh, it scored a six.

I swung my chair around, clicked onto Google and smashed the following words into my keyboard: “When to throw away your nail file.”

The search results, my friends, left me with a momentary impulse to chop my own fingers off.

Advice varies from replacing after every three months to every three uses. WHO DOES THAT?

Alas, the job of an emery board is to grind down your tissue. In doing so, it gathers your dead skin cells and when it goes unwashed (and, let’s be honest, nobody religiously cleans and disinfects their nail files), it collects bacteria which can spread on and under your nails.