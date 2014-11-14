What did our Happiness Survey have to say about you?

By MAMAMIA TEAM

Not so long ago, Mamamia kicked off a happiness survey to see how our readers were doing.

We wanted to see what your lives were like. What kept you kicking throughout the day. And then we wanted to try and find some solutions for you to make your life that little bit happier – if it needed to be.

Here’s what we discovered…

Most of you are aged between 30 and 45, and have kids that are aged between 0 and three years old (kids that young? We feel for you).

41.7% of you have done something crazy or adventurous in the last six months, which is pretty great – and about 34.5% of you sometimes get a good night’s sleep.

But here’s where it gets a bit worrying.

40.1% of you – so nearly half of you – have rarely taken time out for yourselves in the last month. You haven’t managed to get to a movie, or get a pedicure, or anything like that. And forget about spending time with your partner or friends – 40.5% of you have rarely had a date night or a girls’ night.

Even those of you who work full-time or part-time rarely get time to themselves throughout the work day – only 39.9% of you.

37.6% of you sometimes feel anxious or overwhelmed. And 31.9% of you OFTEN feel anxious or overwhelmed.

This probably comes down to the fact that 28.8% of you guys feel like your lives are often ruled by your kids. As a result, you’re not exercising as much as you want to – 36.1% say they exercise “rarely” – and you’re also not eating as well as you could be, with 39.5% saying that they’d like to eat better some of the time.

Just as an FYI, this post is sponsored by Tourism Fiji. But all opinions expressed by the author are 100% authentic and written in their own words.

Only 46% of you actually wake up feeling excited about the day. That’s 54% of you that need to kick things up a notch and do something to get you excited about the day. And not just the day – the other days, and weeks, and months ahead.

So… how about a holiday? That would be pretty damn exciting. Especially if you’ve been holding out for Christmas time or winter – because anytime is a pretty good time to go on a holiday.

For those of you that have been on a family holiday in the past, you told us that you found it special because you were “present in the moment together”. Enjoying the pool, the sunsets and the cocktails – well, mocktails for the kiddies – all together.