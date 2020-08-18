Victoria has recorded the lowest daily COVID result in a month - so when does lockdown end?

Stage four lockdown in Melbourne, a city of five million, is due to end in less than a month.

As the number of new daily infections continues to decrease, Victoria's extreme efforts to slow the spread of the deadly infection are starting to show promising signs.

On Tuesday, Victoria recorded 222 new cases, marking the third consecutive day of numbers below 300 and the lowest daily result in over a month.

But how likely is it for the lockdown to end per planned? Here's everything we know about how restrictions will ease in Australia's epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic.

When does stage 4 lockdown end in Melbourne?

Stage four lockdown is due to end at 11.59pm on Sunday, September 13. The State of Emergency has been extended to the same time, and regional Victoria's stage three lockdown will also end then.

On Sunday, the Premier was asked by reporters if this was still the plan. He said he was 'cautiously optimistic' that restrictions will ease mid-September.

"It depends on how hard we all work right now to get to that point. It's one day at a time," Andrews said.

“I am always very cautious but there is, on my part at least, a cautious optimism and a sense of real hope that this strategy is working and that we are seeing numbers fall now.”

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews says he is cautiously optimistic that restrictions will ease come mid-September. Image: Getty.