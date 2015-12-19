What age should you stop getting presents from Santa?

You hang your stockings at the end of your bed, in your lounge room, or lay them under the Christmas tree. It’s Christmas Eve and they’re empty. You go to bed with the anticipation that they’ll be full in the morning – after Santa has come.

It’s a vision of your childhood, and for some of us it’s a vision of our adulthood too.

The mystical magical creature that is Santa Claus comes to your house when you’re a child. You leave milk and cookies and carrots for the big jolly man and his reindeer.

As you grow you start to questions whether the man in the red suit is real. But you never question if he'll stop coming. You learn that perhaps the person filling your stocking is not this rosy red cheeked fella, but your mum or dad. Still, you never think the stockings will stop getting filled.

Then, for some, one year the stockings don't come out with the rest of your Christmas decorations. No more 'Santa' visiting you while you sleep. In your household, he is gone.

But for others - myself included - Santa just keeps coming. He never stops. He still comes for my parents too. Our stockings are laid out every Christmas Eve and filled while we sleep. Some of my friends are the same, others look at me with disbelief. And so it poses the question...at what age should Santa stop visiting? When should you stop getting presents form the jolly man?