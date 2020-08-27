Makeup at four, pierced ears at five: Parents share their ‘age rules’ for their kids.

… pierce their ears?

“I pierced my daughter’s ears before she was one. Mine were also done as a baby, and from what I know, so were my mother’s. It felt like a rite of passage.”

“My middle daughter asked me about getting her ears pierced from when she was about four or five. I held off because I knew it would hurt and wanted to make sure it was something she really wanted to do. Anyway, it was time to get her immunisations when she was five and I said to her, ‘After you get your needles, we could go out and do something special.’ She said excitedly, ‘Can I get my ears pierced?’ I decided that if she was wanting to follow up injections by getting earrings shot into her ears, she must really want to do it!”

“Ear piercing and makeup are made available to be worn once she’s menstruating. We see it as a mark of becoming a woman, and as women, we often like to decorate ourselves. It’s also a celebration of becoming a woman.”

… shave their legs?

﻿“My mum was super-strict about this but I am way more lax about it and allowed my daughters to do it when asked – usually a self-conscious thing or kids teasing them. I had to wait until I was 14 and it was mortifying what I was called at school. I wasn’t going to let them go through that.”

“[My daughter] was feeling self-conscious. We talked about it, the pros and cons, and she was shown how to do it.”

“To the knees (fine copious dark hairs). Now she’s 13 and does her whole leg when she feels like it.”

… dye their hair?

"My nine-year-old was getting teased at school and called fat. She’s a bit of a tomboy and prefers to hang out with boys than girls. She asked if she could dye her hair green. The hairdresser gave her streaks to make it easier to grow out. I think she looks beautiful. It’s given her confidence to feel she is awesome, regardless of what anyone says!”

“Lockdown boredom and now at 12 [my kid] has pink hair.”

“I would ask them to wait until 16 as they should be able to pay for the upkeep.”

… watch MA movies?

“[I let my son watch] Wonder Woman. I was sick of him being so focused on male superheroes and I just wanted to give him a different perspective. I decided the good gender roles would offset the M-rated material. I didn’t see it myself first – just took a punt it would be okay. ”