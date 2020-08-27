Makeup at four, pierced ears at five: Parents share their ‘age rules’ for their kids.

Katie Price lets her kids wear makeup, and everyone has an opinion.
Price recently posted a photo of herself and her daughter Bunny on Instagram, showing the six-year-old with carefully applied eyeliner.
“I know what’s coming up…” she wrote.
She wasn’t wrong.
“I don’t agree with eyeliner on the child,” one fan told her. “Please let them be children.”
“Get a grip,” another fan hit back. “It washes off. It’s not like she’s taken her for microblading and fillers.”
It got us here at Mamamia thinking...what are the age limits that different parents set for their kids wearing makeup, or getting their ears pierced, or watching MA movies?
So we asked the Mamamia community. Here's what you had to say.
At what age do you let your child… wear makeup?
“I let my four-year-old do eyeshadow and lipstick for fun. But I wouldn’t be letting her get a foundation or BB/CC cream until probably puberty.”
“I don’t see it as an issue for a young child, five or six, to wear makeup if it’s for ‘show’ purposes, such as dance, theatre or modelling. My daughters started showing interest in makeup from about eight. I have started letting them wear powder foundations regularly at 12. My youngest is more into makeup than my eldest and she likes to go for a ‘completed’ look with foundation, eyeshadow, lip colour and mascara every weekend.”