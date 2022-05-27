5 questions everyone should be able to answer about their partner, according to an expert.

When it comes to relationships, what are your deal-breakers?

It might be feeling certain where you want to live, hobbies you want to pursue, career goals you need to support meeting, or the kind of family you want to have.

Now, what about your partner? What are their non-negotiables?

While it's totally normal to disagree on certain things (read: sailing around the world with seven children), having an open and honest conversation with your partner about each other's needs and wants in life is crucial in order to make a relationship work.

And sometimes having an unconformable conversation now - everything from what gets your partner in the mood to how many kids they want - can save you a whole lotta heartache in the end.

So, we sat down with relationship therapist Lissy Abrahams and asked her to share some of the most important things you should know about your partner.

In no particular order - and the order will be determined by the age and stage of the couple - Abrahams said there are five key things you should be able to answer about your romantic partner.

1. How do they deal with stress, sadness, fear, or pain?

One of the most crucial things you should know about your partner is how they deal with painful and upsetting life experiences.

Establishing how your partner copes with difficult emotions - because everyone is different - will help you better understand how you're able to help each other when stressful things arise.

"We all have differing capacities for how we tolerate upsetting experiences or physical pain. In general, our ability to tolerate these states stems from whether our parents soothed us in childhood," said Abrahams.

"This soothing, across many aspects in childhood, becomes internalised and forms the basis of learning to tolerate distress as adults. We take this ability to cope into [our] relationship with our partner."