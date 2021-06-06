We asked 1000 women: What's the one thing you would never do during sex?

Because we're all about positive reinforcement in the bedroom, we can get very loud about what we DO want during sex. "Do touch me there, do go faster, then go slower, then definitely go faster again." etc. etc.

...But is all of that proactive chatter distracting us from being super clear about what we definitely DON'T want in the bedroom?

Like, never ever.

To get some insights into what exactly are on women's never-ever-ever-no-thank-you-ma'am sexual anti-bucket lists, we decided to ask them straight up. In fact, we asked 1000 of them in the Mamamia Sex Survey, just to be sure.

Now, we must note that there were a lot (like, hundreds) of mentions of 'anal' in the results - so we haven't listed every single time someone said 'booty play'. Instead, we've plucked some select responses that paint a pretty graphic picture of what women sharn't be doing in the bedroom anytime soon.

So, read on. Learn a little. And be respectful of women saying no in bed. Always.

What women really don't want to do in bed.

...or the kitchen, or in the shower, or wherever really!

"I can't do licking ass."

"Something the other person isn't comfortable with and vice versa - I'm pretty open to trying new stuff but both have to be ok with it."

"Go down on another female."

"Butt stuff."

"Anal. I've done it before, but it's not enjoyable for me."

"Swallow!"

"I hate the idea of sex that degrades anyone. Humiliation and hurting is out for me, not sexy."

"Golden showers."

"Be tied up. I hate it - I just find it completely unsexy."

"Probably anything anal performed on my partner."

"Talk dirty."

"Threesome."

"Hurt my partner. Even if he begged for it."