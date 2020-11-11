"WE WILL WIN." Donald Trump still has 70 days left in power. Here’s everything he might do.

America has a new president-elect in Joe Biden, but for the next 70 days Donald Trump remains in full, un-checked control of the White House.

Even before we knew the result of the 2020 election, it had been hypothesised that if Trump lost, we'd likely witness the greatest political temper tantrum in history.

Or as political author Malcolm Nance put it: "he’ll spend his last 90 days wrecking the United States like a malicious child with a sledgehammer in a china shop."

That premonition it seems, was right on the money. Trump has reminded us time and time again he does not know how to be a 'loser' and there are already clear signs that the next two months could be the most dangerous of his entire presidency.

So, with the January 20 inauguration of Biden hanging over him, what exactly could President Trump get up to?

He will continue to fight the election result.

Trump started filing lawsuits against certain states before the election was even called, and while he is yet to hold an in person press conference since Saturday's Biden win, he's been very vocal on Twitter about what he calls 'BALLOT ABUSE' and a 'rigged election.'

He's apparently still very much of the opinion that he can win the second term he thinks he is owed.

WE WILL WIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 10, 2020

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has flat-out denied the election results in the Trump campaign's most recent press conference while insisting there would be a "smooth transition to a second Trump administration."

Watch: Pompeo's press conference.