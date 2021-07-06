Is Binge worth it? The 11 best shows on the streaming service.

In May 2020, smack bang in the midst of a global pandemic, Australia's newest streaming platform came to life.

It probably wasn't the best time to launch most businesses... but a binge-watching platform? Yeah, that worked.

More than a year on, Binge has expanded its content to include our favourite comfort watches, the shows everyone is talking about and more.

To help you out, I've rounded up the best TV series on the streaming platform, from murder mysteries to iconic dramedies.

Image: HBO.

Two words: Cousin Greg.

Succession is a satirical comedy-drama, loosely based on the Murdoch family. Yes, it's as juicy as that makes it sound.

It centres on the dysfunctional Roy family, the owners of a media empire, who are fighting for control of the company after the patriarch, Logan Roy, suffers health issues.

The entire two seasons are basically just rich people doing terrible things, and a third is on the way.

Even though Succession is fiction, it feels... gossipy. Like you're finding out the dark, outrageous secrets of what life is really like for the obscenely rich.

Also, did I mention Cousin Greg?