Missing Mare of Easttown? You need to watch Happy Valley on Stan.

It's been over a week now since Mare (Kate Winslet) left our lives.

She came, she saw, she solved a triple twist murder mystery; she forgave herself for her past, and she left a vape-shaped hole in our hearts.

If you've been searching for another straight-talking, murder-solving female detective, who has no time for bullsh*t, you need to meet Happy Valley's Sergeant Catherine Cawood.

Watch the trailer for Happy Valley. Post continues below.

The British crime drama, which was originally released in 2014, is filmed and set in the Calder Valley, West Yorkshire, in Northern England. The weather is miserable, everyone is a bit down on their luck, and a local girl has just gone missing.

Sound familiar?

The series is written, created and directed by Sally Wainwright, the queen of the gritty British crime drama, who is also the brains behind Scott & Bailey, Last Tango in Halifax, and Unforgiven.

In the first episode we meet Sergeant Catherine Cawood (Sarah Lancashire), when she introduces herself to a man who is threatening to set himself alight.

"I'm Catherine by the way. I'm 47, I'm divorced, I live with my sister, who's a recovering heroin addict. I have two grown-up children, one dead, one I don't speak to, and a grandson, so," she says.

We later learn Catherine's daughter Becky ended her own life six weeks after her son, Ryan, who was a product of rape, was born.

Catherine's husband and son Daniel refused to accept Ryan and want nothing to do with him. Catherine's decision to raise him led to her divorce and Daniel's refusal to speak to her.

She lives with her sister Clare, a recovering heroin addict, who helps her raise Ryan.