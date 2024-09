The funny thing is, they were right. We did get lots of things wrong. Not the colour of the house, I'll defend that to my grave. But we've made lots of mistakes along the way. Every house gets better but there are plenty of things I wish I knew sooner.

Renovating isn't just about making things look good; it's about making them work.

It's about walking into your newly finished bathroom and realising there's nowhere to charge your electric toothbrush.

Or finally getting that dream kitchen installed, only to find yourself storing the big cereal boxes in the garage because there's not enough storage space.

Or realising that your beautiful big windows will forever be covered because otherwise your neighbour can see straight into your bedroom.

After three houses, I've had my fair share of reno regrets. If you're standing at the edge of your own renovation project, wondering where to start or what to avoid, here are six things I wish I knew sooner.

I'll start with getting nude in front of the neighbours…

1. Big windows = little privacy.

I love natural light and I desperately wanted to be one of those people who describes their living space as "sun-drenched". It just sounds so luxe. Anyway, I quickly learnt that there's nothing luxury about your neighbours being able to look into your bedroom. Awkward.