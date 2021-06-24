Everything to know before taking the leap on prescription skincare and cosmetic procedures.

If you're a dame who likes to dabble in skin things, chances are you'll feel that when it comes to all different professional treatments and facial procedures out there, things can get pretty confusing.

Whether we're talking medical skincare, anti-wrinkle injections, fillers or everything in between - it may all seem a little overwhelming.

And we're right there with you.

That's why we've had a chat with some experts about what we should know - specifically when when it comes to prescription skincare and cosmetic procedures.

Cause these areas of beauty are absolutely BOOMING, but there are some pretty crucial things you should be asking before undergoing any kind of facial treatment or procedure.

To save you the hassle, we've pulled some of the most important questions into a big ol' article.

So, please - grab your notepad and let's make a start, shall we?

What to know before starting medical skincare.

If you consider yourself a bit of a beauty afficionado, chances are you've heard of 'medical skincare' or 'prescription skincare'. It's everywhere right now.

There are approximately eleventy million Facebook groups touting the stuff, prescription brands are all over your Instagram, your best friend swears the stuff cleared her acne, etc. etc.

And it makes sense why it's blown up. Everyone's skin is different - and beauty brands are starting to notice that skincare is not a one-size-fits-all kinda deal. In 2021, there are more customisable options to suit individual needs than ever before.

What makes medical skincare products different?

Good question! Important question.

"Quite simply, prescription products work - and we have good-quality scientific evidence to prove it," said Dr Scott Ellis, Medical Director at Qr8 MediSkin.