'Everyone had questions about my veneers, so I asked an expert to answer them all.'

This article was originally published on Adore Beauty.

As a reformed pen-chewer and nail biter of more than 20 years, I've spent a lot of time and money at the dentist.

My teeth woes actually started when I face-planted and broke my two front teeth in half playing basketball in primary school, but I reckon I've had my fillings done and re-done at least a dozen times since that fateful day.

I'll be straight with you. Whenever I'd go to the dentist to get my chipped teeth fixed, I'd ask for whatever patch job would A) be the quickest and B) cost the least amount of money.

Watch: Something stuck in your teeth? We got you, don't stress! Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

I'd never even considered dental veneers (or understood what they actually are) until I came across Melbourne-based Dental & Skin Clinic on Instagram via this highly attractive, hilarious video of my colleague Joanna.

A few weeks later, I found myself lounging in a dental chair watching Netflix and listening to '90s RnB music as Dental & Skin Clinic director and facial cosmetic dentist Dr Rita Trak fitted me with permanent composite veneers.