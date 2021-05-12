"I was totally unprepared": 19 mums on how things changed when they had a second child.

There's a lot of attention that comes with being a first-time parent (as there should be).

Going from zero to one child is a huge life change for new parents, but many parents find they're left to their own devices when it comes to baby number two.

So we asked the Mamamia community what their experience was going from one to two kids, and the response was, let's just say, varied.

From feeling immeasurable guilt to increased confidence, here's what 19 women had to say:

Katie

I really struggled going from one to two.

My first child was a dream baby, and I was able to be that idealistic first-time parent who never raised their voice, breastfed, always fed them home-cooked, organic whole foods, and was able to maintain my own fitness and mental health, because he slept through the night from five weeks of age.

I obviously had the whole parenting thing down pat and congratulated myself often.

Then along came number two.

He was 4.7kg, and hungry, and cranky, from birth.

He didn't sleep longer than two hours until he was almost two. My idealistic parenting bubble burst, and I remember having an actual panic attack from the guilt I felt after feeding him from a pouch.

I was so sleep deprived I was having hallucinations about him being a girl, and that I had adopted him.

I breastfed him on demand for two years so I never got the chance to catch up on sleep. I never had enough time to spend with either child and everything was causing me intense anxiety.

I basically lived in a cloud of guilt for two years. I spent a lot of time in and out of counselling trying to sort my head out.