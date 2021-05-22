"You’ll start showing earlier." 9 truths I learned in my second pregnancy.

My hair was glossy, my skin had that telltale pregnancy glow, and I just adored being pregnant.

While I suffered from morning sickness during the daytime in the first pregnancy, it disappeared by night and allowed me to feel human again.

This time round, my nausea and first trimester fatigue has been so much tougher on my body.

Feeling queasy and so revolted by food all day and night has made me tremendously miserable.

The permanent metallic taste in my mouth turned me off even drinking water. My belly popped from week five and due to other digestive issues, I was bloated and uncomfortable all the time.

Placenta position can also play a huge part in how you experience a pregnancy.

Most commonly, the placenta is located at the top of the uterus (fundus) which was the case for my first pregnancy.

This time, I have an anterior (front wall) placenta so it hasn’t been possible to feel kicks or punches as strongly because the placenta acts as a cushion between the front of my stomach and the baby.

It is difficult not to compare pregnancies because they inadvertently set your expectations but Teddy Roosevelt’s famous assertion that "comparison is the thief of joy" is a great reminder here that comparing pregnancies can sometimes leave you feeling deflated and inadequate.

Truth #3. If you ever feel guilty for taking a nap or resting, remind yourself that you’re creating a human.

When you’re pregnant for the first time, you don’t have the responsibility of taking care of any other humans, so you can leisurely nap at any time of day.

You don’t have to abide by anybody else’s schedule but your own.

When you’re pregnant for the second time, there’s a never-ending list of things to do for the first child. They need love, support, and mostly, attention.

Listen to Mamamia's birth podcast, The Delivery Room. Post continues below.

Combatting first trimester fatigue and nausea with a toddler definitely left me feeling disheartened and even guilty that I needed to lie down.

My inability to be completely present for my toddler weighed on me like a tonne of bricks. So it was helpful to remind myself that at any given moment, my body was in fact working miraculously hard.