'I'm convinced your favourite type of pasta tells me all I need to know about you.'

It seems the internet has developed a new fixation.

It's about pasta — specifically pasta types and what it has to do with the people we know, the people we are and the people we date.

Sound confusing? Allow me to explain. In great detail.

You see, when content creator Hannah Davenport shared her thoughts on pasta shapes and how our favourite type of pasta correlates directly to the type of person we are, the entire world leaned in.

Now, 2.5 million views and three videos later, we've decided we're going to take everything she says as fact. (And those of us that are single are making 'what's your fave pasta? our go-to dating app question.)

Here's what your pasta shape tells the world about you (and... literally everyone you know).

Penne.

Apparently there's not much going on in the old noggin' if this is your favourite pasta shape. (Love penne. Can relate.)

"You're lazy, or because you've got so much going on in your life, you don't want to think about [the pasta you eat]," Davenport declares.

"You got the good squish going on with the fork like that. Just keeping it real, straight to it. No bulls**t with you."

No BS? I can live with that.

Spiral (fusilli).

It's a classic shape, sure, but are you really going to settle like that?

The reality is, there are better pasta shapes out there – ones that taste better, have a nicer texture and just, well, look little more, er, grown-up.