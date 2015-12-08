The Facebook page sticking it to stock photos everywhere.

“Just remember, if someone else’s life looks perfect in every way, it probably is and you should really be trying harder.”

The wise words of #whitecouchwisdom from a satirical Tumblr page that takes down the fake, advertised, white washed version of parenting and reminds us what parenting is really like.

The page, It's Like They Know Us is run by first time mum, Sara Given and provides a space for parents to remember that everyone is struggling, nobody is perfect and parenting is just one hilariously unperfect journey.

The social media site uses stock images of glowing parenting moments and captions them with something much more realistic.

It's Like They Know Us photos. via @liketheyknowus Dearest Mother, we thank you for gathering us around this fire, which we absolutely will not touch or push each other into. We look forward to safely roasting marshmallows away from the furry rugs, fuzzy boots, and low-hanging decorations just begging to become kindling in what will come to be known by insurance adjusters as literally the stupidest thing we have ever seen. Submitted by Lindsey #ChristmasInferno

It's Like They Know Us photos. via @liketheyknowus The moment when you realize you just peed your silk nightie. But in the best way possible. #HaveYourselfAMerryLittleKegel

It's Like They Know Us photos. via @liketheyknowus This reminds me so much of our family! Except for the hair, make-up, tan, thigh gap, tattoos hinting at an dangerous-yet-intriguing past, delicate jewelry, rested eyes, impeccably tailored clothing, and overall will to live. Other than that, this is exactly what having twins is like. Submitted by Elizabeth Knaster #Twins #Tats #Tan

It's Like They Know Us photos. via @liketheyknowus Oh crap, oh crap, where does the baby come out again? Is it the belly button? Think Steve, THINK! What did they say in class?...And then the baby will come out of the.... Ive got nothing. Id better keep watching extra hard just in case. Ugh, my coffee is probably cold. #GreatJobSteve #BirthCoach

It's Like They Know Us photos. via @liketheyknowus This baby is great and all, but how am I supposed to apply lipgloss when he CONSTANTLY needs carried around? Introducing Magic Sassy Strap! Magic Sassy Strap allows you to apply all of your favorite glosses, balms, and lacquers unencumbered by the crushing weight of a small human being who depends solely on you for survival. Use Magic Sassy Strap for hands-free control of any large, awkward object. Including, but not limited to: -An 8 lb. baby in a 25 lb. car seat carrier -A large bundle of wood -The alternator for a 1988 Buick La Sabre -A group of tantruming toddlers, known in their collective noun as a hissy -The baby calf that Billy Crystal delivers in City Slickers and then heroically carries across a river in the middle of a massive flash flood. Magic Sassy Strap - when you want to apply lipgloss, but not the laws of physics. (From the makers of Baby Bag) #MagicSassyStrap #HissyOfToddlers #Norman

It's Like They Know Us photos. via @liketheyknowus Okay everyone, happy smiles, happy smiles...Dammit Dave, what are you doing?! We told you it needs to be hotter, your eyes have to SMOLDER. Draw us in with your turkey machismo. Everyone knows Thanksgiving is the sexiest holiday, you need to bring it. AND CAN SOMEONE PLEASE GET THE KIDS SOME WINE? #TurkeyMachismo #HappyBeigeGiving

It's Like They Know Us photos. via @liketheyknowus Nothing gets between me and my salad. #NOTHING

It's Like They Know Us photos. via @liketheyknowus Thats great guys, but lets have less smiling and more rolling. You still have to lay those subfloors and the roof isnt going to shingle itself. Honestly, sometimes I wonder if youre even qualified to do this.

It's Like They Know Us photos. via @liketheyknowus Lets stage it in the kitchen. She should be prepping food. Perhaps cutting an orange? Yes. And smiling at it like it just told a delightfully funny story. Obviously. And she should be wearing workout clothes because she is healthy. Hence the orange. Right. But also capricious and free.Her baby is in the playpen, but may leave at any time to eat mystery things off of the floor if the baby spirit wills it so. Maybe some wine, too. Nothing says capricious like day-drinking. Yes. Everything about this should say: Youth, Smiling, Oranges, Freedom, Pointless Playpen, Day-Drinking. I think we should throw in an owl. Owls are so hot right now. #JoyOranges #DayDrinking #Owls

It's Like They Know Us photos. via @liketheyknowus Yes, lets get dressed, no big deal. I wont scream as if my clothes have turned into a pile of flaming snakes and then spend the next half hour streaking around the house like a tiny, naked psychopath while you try to think up a better excuse for why youre always late than, My toddler overlord doesnt like pants anymore. #FlamingSnakePants #ToddlerOverlord #BasedonaTrueStory

It's Like They Know Us photos. via @liketheyknowus And now, please join us in our favorite family hymn, Shall We Gather at the Salad #Salad

It's Like They Know Us photos. via @liketheyknowus #4 is so glam. #Glamourrhoids

It's Like They Know Us photos. via @liketheyknowus Oh good, it says here that my symptom is either a completely normal part of pregnancy OR everyone is going to die. #ClearedThatRightUp

It's Like They Know Us photos. via @liketheyknowus In Pottery Barn, no one can hear you scream. The Whitening. In theaters and also Pottery Barns this Halloween. #Spoooooky #Halloween

It's Like They Know Us photos. via @liketheyknowus Had they finally found it? Was this the secluded island utopia theyd always dreamed ofor had they accidentally stumbled into an ad for Hollister? Either way, they were just insufferable about it. #ParentsoftheCaribbean

It's Like They Know Us photos. via @liketheyknowus "When not pureeing our 3 year old's food, we like to fashion it into teeny tiny rodent shapes. Rodent-shaped food is the ultimate way of letting our children know we care." Submitted by Belinda Heydon-Dobson #HaveSomeRatSnacks!

It's Like They Know Us photos. via @liketheyknowus I want to carry my baby in the most awkward and inconvenient way possible, but Im worried I might have a hard time accidentally banging his head into a bunch of stuff! Worry no more! Thats why theres Baby Bag! All of the clumsiness of a living purse, with of all the security of a third-rate carnival ride. Baby Bag. Its as easy as 1, 2, WHEEEEEEEEEEE! *thump* #BabyBag

It's Like They Know Us photos. via @liketheyknowus Soon youll arrive home and forget literally every single word Ive said because you havent slept in 3 days. Then youll spend the rest of your time hunting for answers in mommy forums that make Game of Thrones look like an episode of The Wiggles. #GameofWiggles

It's Like They Know Us photos. via @liketheyknowus See honey? This is the site where you can order replacement parts for the children. Speaking of, I should get a new compliance chip for Decanter. Hes been rather willful lately. #DecanterTheWillfulRobot

It's Like They Know Us photos. via @liketheyknowus Whats that Toddler Gods? You think NOW is the time to cut my own hair, empty an entire box of cereal into the ventilation system, and then shellac the dog with diaper cream? HA HA HA, OKAY! I am your ever-faithful servant. #ToddlerGodsAreVengefulGods #ShellacTheDog

It's Like They Know Us photos. via @liketheyknowus And the best part is - when Mommy needs a break, I just stow him safely on a nearby coat rack!

It's Like They Know Us photos. via @liketheyknowus Ever since we cleansed our home of visual stimuli, there has been no need for frivolous toys or babysitters. We just turn on the ceiling fan and little Lunesta here is entertained for hours! #ColorCleanse #LiveSimple

It's Like They Know Us photos. via @liketheyknowus Remember Ladies, sloppy hair makes for sloppy hems. Never sew ugly. #ILTKUretro

People can submit their own take on the stock images that infiltrate our lives through advertising and online marketing.

The site captures a real, honest and hilariously relatable look at real parenting.

In the 'about' page for Given, she says, "In her spare time she enjoys wearing white, ethereal lighting, and staring with quiet repose at something juuuust off camera."

The description is accompanied with this image: