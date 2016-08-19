Ah Father’s Day. Your timing never varies and yet we always wind up digging through jean pockets and hitting up mum for a loaner (“but you love him too!”). We’ve been desperate in the past and done some shonky gifting, so to help you along, here are five things you shouldn’t gift this Father’s Day. Really, please don’t.

Your presence.

He played a role in your creation, and boy, isn’t the miracle of life just wonderful? This gift usually involves an invitation to dinner with the family during which you perform the equivalent of a ‘dine and dash’ i.e. you come, you eat, you skip out during present time. Next time, we recommend rocking up to the ‘rents with a nice bottle of red (we like the Penfolds Bin 407 Cabernet Sauvignon 2010). It tends to go down a little smoother.

Love counts as a gift right? Image: Giphy.com

Socks, undies et al.

The argument for this boils down to “well, he has feet doesn’t he?” but the argument against goes a little deeper. While a new pair of knickers is sure to please, something a little more thoughtful and less ‘I grabbed this from the bargain bin’ will show some love to the poor man who had a role in toilet training you.

The gag gift.

While a joke apron is all well and good, we’re yet to find a man who needs three or four – yes even the one with a woman in a bikini. Honourable mentions go to anything themed around bathrooms or flatulence and neckties with anything other than stripes or spots (but not Big Mouth Billy Bass, ‘cause that thing’s practically an institution).