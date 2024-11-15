'I trial male escorts before they're hired. Here are my best and worst experiences.'

Imagine you're sitting in a hotel bar waiting to meet a stranger. You know his name, but that's it.

Nerves kick in. You've never spoken before. Will you even have any chemistry?

Take a breather, it's okay. You're meeting a male escort. This is where the fun begins.

For Samantha*, this is a regular night out as someone who "trials" male escorts.

Yep, it's exactly what it sounds like. Samantha meets the man to sus his vibe and ability to deliver in the bedroom and then reports back with a review to Her Confidant, a female-founded male escort service.

Founder Anna Grosman gets hundreds of messages from men who believe they are up for the job, but only a select few make the cut.

Anna thoroughly vets them to ensure they are safe and have sexual wellness checks and then it's Samantha's turn.

"I think a lot of them think, 'Oh my God, this is the best job ever. I'm going to get paid to have sex'. I don't think they really understand the dynamics of it," Samantha tells Mamamia.

"One of [Anna's] first questions to them is why do you want to do this? A lot of them say, 'Because I want the money' or 'I'm really good at sex'.

"It's about them and what they get out of it, whereas the men she vets who get through to the next round it's about the woman."

Watch: Anna Grosman Owns A Male Escort Agency.