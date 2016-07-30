Meet the incredible 26-year-old opening her home to vulnerable kids.

When you hear Ajda's story, it's tempting to think about it in terms of her age, to think 'What an impressive young woman'. But she doesn't see it that way at all.

“I mean, if I don’t do it, who’s going to do it? That’s the way I look at it," she said.

Adja is one of at least 290 Wesley Mission foster carers, who between them are proving temporary homes for more than 580 vulnerable children. Of course, there are thousands more placed through other organisations. In fact, according to government statistics from 2014, there were at least 43,009 Australian children living in some form of out-of-home care.

“I can average two children a night sometimes. There’s that much need," said Ajda.

While most of the child's details remain confidential, Adja is usually given some indication of what's brought them into foster care, and overwhelmingly, she says, it's related to domestic violence.

“These children are subjected to and confronted with things that any little child shouldn’t be seeing," she said.

“Most of the children come quite traumatised and have a pretty dark background, but I think that’s what motivates you more to look after them, to do as much as you can for them."

It's about making them comfortable, about building trust with them, about showing them the kindness and attention that may have been missing from their lives.

“I had a little girl who’d been staying with me for a couple of weeks, so I changed her bed sheets," said Ajda. "She just seemed shocked, so I said to her, ‘What’s wrong?’ And she said, ‘I’ve never done this before.’ I said, ‘What do you mean?’ And she said, ‘My sheets have never been changed.’ She was 10. Ten years old and she has never, ever, had a clean set of sheets. It’s the small things like that.”

Ajda's own upbringing couldn't be further from that of these young children, and that's part of what motivates her as a foster carer.

"My mum is amazing, she’s a single mother and she looked after my sister and I. We’re both really happy and healthy and have a solid foundation. When you see children that don’t have that, it just makes you feel for them, and that’s why you try and give them a better future," she said.

It would be easy to think that a young woman from such a sheltered background might not be up to the task of dealing with vulnerable children, but with the training and resources provided to foster carers, she says she feels perfectly equipped to handle it.

"You know, before I got into foster care people said, ‘Aww, maybe you shouldn’t do it, maybe it will really wear you down emotionally’ and things like that. And they almost made me doubt myself," she said. "But that’s the most important thing, not to doubt yourself, because now I’ve being doing this two-and-a-half years and I can’t imagine ever not doing it."