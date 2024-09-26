'For years, this one bad habit while socialising ruined my relationships.'

At some point, most of us have changed ourselves to fit in. It's a human survival mechanism that kicks in when we fear rejection or want to be accepted. Just think back to high school days and you'll probably know what I mean. The problem is when it becomes a way of life. A habit so ingrained that we lose touch with who we are and end up feeling empty and disconnected.

I know this because I've been that social chameleon. I had a knack for sensing what people wanted me to be and delivering just that. I was like a human version of a mood ring, constantly shifting to reflect my surroundings.

It scored me a tonne of 'friends' and 'good-time' dates. For a long time, I thought this made me adaptable, easy-going, and likable. But being a social chameleon was slowly (and surely) eroding my self-love, self-respect and self-esteem.

Watch: The 5 ways to boost your self-esteem. Post continues after video.



Mamamia.

People got to know my fake persona rather than who I was underneath the show.

I didn't see the impact of it at first. But over time, I noticed a gnawing emptiness inside. I had this sense that no one really knew me because, honestly, I didn't even know myself.

I was so busy reflecting back on what I thought others wanted to see that I had no idea of who I actually was. Rocking up to parties or dates, I'd 'turn on, or up, or down' to bend like a pretzel, all the while feeling this ick-ness inside, and a quiet voice saying, "it doesn't have to be this way." I'd go home, look at myself in the mirror and feel ashamed and downright sad.