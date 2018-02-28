What is Vero? The new social media app with no ads that's exploding right now.

Vero – a social media app that’s been around since 2015 – has exploded in popularity this month.

It’s currently the number one downloaded app in Apple’s app store and its makers claim it’s not just another Snapchat, Instagram or Facebook. In fact, some of its features are gaining it the moniker “the anti-Facebook”.

So what’s made Vero suddenly popular and is it worth your download? Let’s break it down.

What is everyone so excited about?

It’s hard to trace just why the app’s popularity has dramatically spiked. Before now, it had been popular with photographers and cosplayers and had been steadily growing popularity, now nearing one million users, co-founder and CEO Ayman Hariri told Variety.

The three things users seem most excited about are that it has no ads, no data-mining and no algorithm – meaning it presents its post in chronological order. Given Facebook and Instagram are doing the complete opposite right not – much to the dismay of users – it has been labelled the “anti-Facebook”.

It’s also really easy to choose who you’re sharing your posts to. So you can pick whether something can be seen by only your ‘close friends’, ‘friends’, ‘acquaintances’ or ‘followers’. You can also turn those followers on and off as you please.