President Trump is due to lose power in two weeks. But we may not have to wait that long.

President Trump has just two weeks left in office, but after the violent riot at the US Capitol building on Wednesday, some of his colleagues simply aren't willing to wait that long.

Democratic leaders and at least one Republican are mounting calls for Trump to be stripped of his powers and for Vice President Mike Pence to act in the role until President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated on January 20.

So, is that possible? How could they make it happen? And just how likely is it they'll succeed.



But first, a quick recap of what happened at the Capitol.

On Wednesday, US time, the world watched in disbelief as a mob of United States citizens laid siege to the seat of their country's democracy.

As US Congress prepared to formally ratify the results of the November presidential election, a group of dozens of protestors loyal to outgoing Republican Donald Trump battered their way into the Capitol building, forcing evacuations and the deployment of the National Guard.

As they surged towards the House of Representatives chamber, one among the group was shot and killed by a Capitol Police officer tasked with guarding the members of Congress sheltering inside.

It was four hours before the authorities managed to put an end to the insurrection.

So, why has that led to calls for Trump's removal?

Some say he incited the siege or at least failed to condemn those involved.

Once it was safe for Congress to reconvene and the count confirming Democrat Joe Biden's win took place, the words of President Trump's rallying cries from earlier that day were ringing in lawmakers' ears.

Reiterating his baseless claims that 'voter fraud' cost him the election, Trump had told a crowd gathered near the White House, "We will never give up. We will never concede. It will never happen. You don’t concede when there’s theft involved. Our country has had enough. We will not take it anymore."

Some members of Congress argue this inflamed the mob who later stormed the Capitol, and that his later characterisation of the group as "very special" shows he is not fit for office.