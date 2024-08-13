Meet the people who 'don't like food'.

This article includes descriptions of disordered eating.

"I'm someone who doesn't like food. And today we're going to try bacon and eggs for the first time. Let's see how it goes," says content creator Tom Bennett, as he records himself eating a breakfast roll and giving it a rating.

"Horrible. Horrible," he says, retching. "Didn't go too well today. But we'll try again next time."

The videos, which attract thousands upon thousands of views, are fascinating to watch.

Tom has also just tried a pear for the first time. A sausage. Lasagne. A crumpet. Two-minute noodles. A singular prawn cracker. He even tried a sausage roll on national television.

And we can't look away.

His account is called Tom Tries, and the bio reads: "Join me on an exciting journey of food exploration as someone with food phobia."

Deliciously mundane and repetitive, the videos all start the same way: Tom introduces himself as someone who 'doesn't like food', and announces the food he is going to try, and asks his followers what they would like to see him eat next.

"Can you try ice cream?"

"Try mash potato next!"

"Try a zinger burger next."

"Has anyone suggested a Bunnings snag yet? Because if not, try a Bunnings snag."