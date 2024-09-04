It's time to discuss Nightbitch, the movie where Amy Adams turns into a dog.

The world is divided into cat people and dog people. For those wondering, Amy Adams has made her affiliations known in her new movie, Nightbitch. In the film, the Golden Globe winner is a dog woman, like literally.

The horror-comedy will see Adams play a woman who gave up her career to become a mother and then she, umm… starts to transform into a dog.

"I'm never going to be smart, happy or thin ever again," Adams' character bemoans in the trailer. "Oh, and I'm pretty sure I'm turning into a dog."

Okay, I'm obsessed. This movie sounds truly paw-fect.

The film, which was written and directed by Marielle Heller, has dropped its first trailer ahead of the Nightbitch world premiere at this year's Toronto International Film Festival later this month.

This trailer is really, something!! Between Adams chowing down on dog food and her literally running on all fours, this is something I will be processing for a long time.

Alongside Adams as the titular 'nightbitch', the film stars Scoot McNairy, Zoë Chao and Mary Holland.