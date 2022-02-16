Why 'mucus fishing' is a terrible idea, according to experts.

The Internet. She's a strange ol' place. Peppered with the weirdest, most cringey and often very bad ideas.

The new thing we absolutely didn't need in our lives? 'Mucus fishing'.

If you have no idea what this is (gold star for you), let me explain. Have you ever woken up and wiped gunk out of the corner of your eyes? Yes? Well, this... this is now a trend.

Coolcoolcool.

The hashtags #mucusremoval and #mucusfishing have racked up millions upon millions of views on TikTok - because it's 2022 and the people want to share clips of themselves removing strings of mucus from their eyes.

¯\_ (ツ)_/¯

While it might give you slightly satisfying Dr Pimple Popper vibes, experts from all over the world are now posting their own versions of the clips on TikTok, explaining just how not good this trend is for your eyes.

What is mucus fishing?

Before we get into it, though - it's probably best to talk about exactly what 'mucus fishing' involves, yeah?

To give you a quick rundown, the practice generally involves people using either a cotton bud, tissue or just their fingers to drag mucus out of their eyeballs.

Please enjoy the below visual:

Is mucus fishing bad for you?

Yes! It is. It really is.

Plastic surgeon Anthony Youn, who debunks common medical myths on his TikTok page, warned followers that pulling out eye mucus will only make your eyes produce more mucus, as they try to compensate for the irritation.

You MONSTER.

That's because mucus in your eye is actually there for a reason. It protects the eye and acts as a coat to remove irritants and debris from the tear ducts.