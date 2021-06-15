What exactly is 'main character syndrome'? And how to tell if you have it.

You may have heard a cluster of words floating round the rogue corners of the internet recently. A cluster of words that have single-handedly defined a whole cohort of society. A cluster of words that have given meaning to so many personality traits that we could never quite explain...

And that cluster is of course: 'Main Character Syndrome'.

This term took flight on TikTok, but has triggered a whole host of conversations between mates trying to figure out who self-identifies as a 'Main Character' and asking, "If I'm not a 'Main Character' then what other roles are there for me?"

But because there's still a fair amount of confusion around this diagnosis, we thought we'd investigate further into every aspect of 'Main Character Syndrome' to see what it is, what causes it and if there's any 'cure'.

What is 'Main Character Syndrome'? By definition.

Well, by definition, it's not a bloody medical condition by any stretch. But, if it was, it would probably be defined in a dusty old medicine textbook as so:

Main Character Syndrome is a personality flaw adopted by individuals with narcissistic tendencies, who see themselves as the leading lady in a movie about themselves. Therefore relegating all other persons within their life to auxiliary, supporting roles, there to merely service the main character's narrative. Prime examples of individuals with 'Main Character Syndrome' include Kanye West and Donald Trump.