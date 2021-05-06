Thinking about getting a laser facial treatment? Read this first.

If you're a lass who likes to nick off and do fancy things to your skin, chances are you've heard of laser facial treatments. Yes? Familiar? Great! Know much about 'em?

That's okay! Look, it's all a bit bloody confusing.

While laser facials are one of the most popular treatments getting around, many of us have exactly no clue about what they actually do or what's involved.

Does it fade pigmentation? Does it clear out all those grubby pores? Smooth skin? Make it nice 'n JUICY?

HARD TO SAY.

Watch: What does a carbon facial look like? Amy Clark finds out. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

That's why we decided to go straight to the professionals to get an idea of why they do and who they're for.

We spoke to cosmetic nurse, nutritionist and naturopath Madeline Calfas to tell us everything we didn't know about laser resurfacing and laser facelifts.

What is a laser facial?

Alrighty - first things first, yeah? WTF even is a laser resurfacing treatment?

According to Calfas, the term 'laser resurfacing' is thrown around a lot these days, which is why things are a little bit confusing for all us folk.

While treatments such as fractional lasers, radiofrequency devices, needling treatments and plasma treatments are also commonly referred to as 'skin resurfacing' treatments, Calfas says laser resurfacing is a very different thing.

Listen: Why you should use lasers to treat your face. Post continues below.

"These treatments cannot and will not produce the same amazing and safe and, importantly, permanent results that a classic full-field laser resurfacing treatment with an advanced Erbium YAG laser performed by experienced hands will certainly give you," she said.

Ah, the old Erbium YAG laser. What's that?

"We use the analogy of an old wooden desk that has been knocked about, marked, scratched, stained and dented," said Calfs. "You could try to improve its appearance by cleaning it and filling in the dents and scratches, but wouldn’t it be a vastly better result if you got the sander and sanded it back to a brand new surface?"