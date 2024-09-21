Meet the women who fall in love with men behind bars.

"Get ready with me for my first in-person visit with my man," narrates TikTok creator Katie as she puts on false eyelashes, painstakingly does her makeup, and accessorises an outfit.

But she's not meeting up with a Tinder match or someone she's been set up with through friends.

Katie's man is in prison in the States, and she's in a long-distance relationship with him from her home in the UK.

Welcome to #jailtok — the corner of TikTok dedicated to creators giving us a peek into the life of their incarcerated loved ones, and what it's like to be the one on the outside.

Here, wives and partners of incarcerated men share tips, insights and heartfelt confessions about what it's really like to be the one left behind, and the content is as raw as it is fascinating.

Chloe, a 23-year-old Melbourne woman, met her American husband Danny via a prison pen pals website. The pair fell in love, married while Danny was still in prison, and now dissect their experiences through their podcast, 10,000 Miles Not Easily Broken.

Watch: 23-year-old Melbourne woman Chloe with her American husband Danny shares what it's really like to be in a long-distance prison relationship. Post continues after video.