What is happening in Myanmar? An explainer.

"I told them that they can kill me."

Those are the words of Sister Ann Rose Nu Tawng, a nun who went on her knees in front of police in Myanmar as she pleaded for peace.

"I am not standing up until they give their promise that they will not brutally crack down on protesters," she recalled in a phone interview with Reuters.

“I begged them not to hurt the protesters, but to treat them kindly like family members.”

Her prayers were not answered. She saw a child's head explode.

"There was a river of blood on the street," she said.

A Myanmar nun, Sister Ann Rose Nu Tawng, kneeled before police officers in the city of Myitkyina to ask security forces to refrain from violence against children and residents https://t.co/ojnACSHY1I pic.twitter.com/eKSd7XM7se — Reuters (@Reuters) March 9, 2021

Scenes such as this have become a fixture of mass protests that have flared up across Myanmar in recent weeks, since the country's military seized control on February 1.

More than a month later, over 60 protesters have been killed, about 2000 people have been detained, and the military has declared a year-long state of emergency.

It all comes after Aung San Suu Kyi — who has now been detained — won the country's general election last year by a landslide. The military disputed the election results, despite no evidence, and consequently declared total control of the country.

Here's what you need to know about what is going on in Myanmar.

Deadly protests.

Hundreds of thousands of people, including teachers, lawyers, students, bank officers and government workers, have taken to the streets to rise up against the military regime.